Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

