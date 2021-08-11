Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 610 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,983. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

