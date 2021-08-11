Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 800 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.77. 63,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

