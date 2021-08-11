Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 15.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.04. 143,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

