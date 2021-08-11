Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 445 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.19. 248,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.