Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 495 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

HACK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,407. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37.

