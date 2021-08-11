Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Village Farms International stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $801.54 million, a PE ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.