Virtu Financial LLC Sells 13,622 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

