Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,233 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.18. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.