Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.69. 293,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $459.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

