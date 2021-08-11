Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 473,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of VIST opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.