VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,146. The stock has a market cap of $528.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

