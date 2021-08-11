Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

VOW3 opened at €205.40 ($241.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of €216.09. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

