Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.74).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.80. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.