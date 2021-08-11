Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 52,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,183 shares.The stock last traded at $65.98 and had previously closed at $67.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $785,230. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.