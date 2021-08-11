Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,183 shares.The stock last traded at $65.98 and had previously closed at $67.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

