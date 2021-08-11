Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $4.02 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00008638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $892.90 million and $6.37 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00899199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00112855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

