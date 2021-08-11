Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

