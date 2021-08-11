Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

