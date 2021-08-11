Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 49.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Waitr by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Waitr by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Waitr stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -3.02.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

