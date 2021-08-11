Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:WJX opened at C$24.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93. The firm has a market cap of C$536.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

