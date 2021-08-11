WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $25.52

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $26.28. WalkMe shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WalkMe stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

