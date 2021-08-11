Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $12.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. 22,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,390. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60.

