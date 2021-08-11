Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

