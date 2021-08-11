Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 274 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. 1,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

