Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $277.19. 8,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.