Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $624.16. 11,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The company has a market cap of $297.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $634.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

