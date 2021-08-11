Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of HCC opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

