Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 57 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,112. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $216.85 and a one year high of $290.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.28.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

