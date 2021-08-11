Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises 2.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 31,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

