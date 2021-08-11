Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $639.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $20,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,000. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

