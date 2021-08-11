Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

GEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $937.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

