Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Capital in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $400.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

