Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,906,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

