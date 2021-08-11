Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285,561. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

