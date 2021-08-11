Western Financial Corporation Acquires 947 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NEE stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 366,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

