Western Financial Corporation Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

