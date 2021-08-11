Western Financial Corporation Has $492,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. 170,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

