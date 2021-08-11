Western Financial Corporation Invests $1.04 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. 5,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,761. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

