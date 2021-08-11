Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.