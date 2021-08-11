Western Financial Corporation Purchases 5,395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,119. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.