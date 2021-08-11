Western Financial Corporation Purchases Shares of 1,951 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.38. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.09. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

