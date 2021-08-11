Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $22.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WES opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

