Westwater Resources (WWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NASDAQ WWR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

