WeTrust (TRST) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $862,808.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00884222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00151036 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

