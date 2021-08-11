Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.33 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.99. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.