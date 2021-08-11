WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.