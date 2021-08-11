Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $61,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $479.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.53. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

