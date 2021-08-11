Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

