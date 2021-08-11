Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 41.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.69. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

